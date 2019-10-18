Sparta football 'controlling what we can control' ahead of regular season finale

Sparta football is all finished with conference games, and now they have to wait for the result of Onalaska-Holmen to see if they earn a share of an MVC title.

Head Coach Adam Dow said the team isn't spending energy thinking about the outcome of Onalaska and Holmen.

"They've done a great job of setting ourselves up in a situation where they can control their own destiny," Dow said. "The conference thing title thing--that's on the outside. We don't need to worry about that. We can't control it, but we can control if we're 8-1."

The Spartans got to be in this spot with an active secondary that generates interceptions, as well as an effective running game on offense.

Sparta has four guys with at least six yards a carry on at least 15 touches. Top rusher Cole Wisniewski says his offensive line has made it easy for all of them.

"If i don't have a hundred-yard game, most likely you're going to see Nick Kent having a 100-yard game, you're going to see Corbin Hauser having a couple breakout runs," he said. "Our offensive line has been great, moving people around and creating holes for us." "

Sparta faces Marshfield Friday night.

