Brett and Mason Skrede delivered clutch RBI hits and Viroqua defeated Fennimore 6-2 on Monday.

Brett tied the game at 2 early, and Mason delivered a two-run hit n the fourth to pad the lead to 5-2.

Hunter Vikemyr added the final RBI for the 6-2 win.

