Shortage of officials could create problem for 2020-21 expanded basketball schedule

More and more coaches and officials are concerned about basketball scheduling after the WIAA Board of Control voted to increase the number of games allowed from 22 to 24 beginning in 2021, sources told News 8 Sports.

Conference commissioners have told News 8 Sports it has been difficult to find enough officials to cover games in years past with the 22-game schedule, and that the pool of officials in general has been shrinking.

Some officials said last season they were working 3-4 times a week covering games all over the viewing area and confirmed numbers were low.

Coaches like Bangor's Jacob Pederson echoed similar concerns but added that if the sport can find enough people to work the extra games, the benefit of more games will be noticeable in terms of athletes' development.

"We like to do that with our schedule, trying to make it as challenging as possible throughout the season. If we can add two more of those opportunities onto our schedule, I think it will only benefit us as the year goes on," Pederson said.

The changes to WIAA varsity scheduling will begin in the 2020-21 season.

