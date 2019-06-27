Scott Tolzien returns to Wisconsin to join football staff

Former Wisconsin starting quarterback Scott Tolzien will return to his alma mater to join the Badger football coaching staff as an analyst.

Tolzien played for the Badgers from 2007-2010 and was 21-5 as a starter. He reunites with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when Tolzien was on the team.

The 31-year-old Tolzien played seven seasons in the NFL, including three with the Packers.

