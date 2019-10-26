Saint, Prairie du Chien running game looks to keep rolling in Level 1

Prairie du Chien football is a two seed out in D5 and will line up across from seven seed New Glarus-Monticello tonight at home.

Running back Traeton Saint almost single-handedly flattened Platteville last week with 10 carries for 167 yards and four touchdown. The running game finished with 345 rushing yards in a 42-7 win, and Saint says it was instrumental for securing their two seed.

"That game was really big," Saint said. "We didn't know if we were going to get another home game or not, so we had to come out there firing off fast and scoring a lot, because we didn't know if we were going to get a home game even if we won the game."

Highlights from that playoff game will be on as part of the News 8 Highlight Zone.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.