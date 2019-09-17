Sports

Rushford-Peterson defeats La Crescent volleyball

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:50 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:01 PM CDT

Rushford-Peterson defeats La Crescent volleyball

Rushford-Peterson earned a road win at the expense of La Crescent volleyball on Monday night.

The Trojans beat the Lancers 3-0.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars