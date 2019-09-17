Rushford-Peterson defeats La Crescent volleyball
Rushford-Peterson earned a road win at the expense of La Crescent volleyball on Monday night.
The Trojans beat the Lancers 3-0.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Sports Videos
Latest Sports Headlines
- Brewers open final homestand with win over Padres
- Cotter girls soccer defeats Rochester Lourdes for first time in 10 years
- UW-La Crosse's Schmidt on offense's early struggles: 'I need to be better'
- Central girls tennis rallies for 4-3 win over Onalaska
- Rushford-Peterson defeats La Crescent volleyball