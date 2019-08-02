Rule change not only reason for decrease in football concussions, area coach says

A University of Wisconsin study said reducing full contact during Wisconsin high school football practices has led to a 57 percent decline in the rate of concussions, but several factors could be aiding that reduction, one area coach said.

The UW study examined concussion reports in the WIAA before and after a 2014 league rule that put a weekly time limit on full contact activities.

Area coaches like Onalaska's Tom Yashinsky says that rule has definitely contributed to lowering concussions, but it's not the only factor. He says shoulder tackling techniques that have been increasingly taught over the last few years has helped make the game safer.

"Really what you've seen is four or five years of that tackling technique, along with that rule, where kids are being taught that technique with freshman year all the way up to senior year," Yashinsky said. "Now you have kids who have been doing it their entire football career, which has helped make the game safer and get the rate of concussions down."

