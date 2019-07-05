River Vault athletes launch alongside Riverfest 2019

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Over 100 Pole Vaulters from across the country competed in Riverfest's 10th Annual River Vault.

The River Vault is one of the most well-known street competition's in the nation, where vaulters compete to earn the title of River Vault Champion.

The competition kicked off on Thursday and continues through Friday at the Riverfest grounds.

"Fun, really energetic competition of all different ages, heights, and abilities, and so it's just become a really great and really popular nationwide event," said River Vault Creator, Jeremiah Burish.

This year's youngest pole vaulting competitor was 11 years old. The oldest competitor was in their 50s.

