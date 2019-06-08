Restel brothers strengthening family bond through Logan tennis

Tennis is a tradition in the Restel family, but it's the first season that two are on the same varsity team.

Freshman Wyatt and senior Jared are a part of a historic Logan tennis team no matter what the outcome this weekend at state, but they value something just as much as making history--and that's becoming an even closer family.

"We can just go out by ourselves and play tennis together, because we're both pretty good, and we're both kind of inconsistent. But he's just a little bit better," freshman Wyatt said. "It's really fun because he gets to drive me here. We also played soccer together too, so he'd drive me there as well."

Jared spent his junior year abroad in Germany, and the first semester of senior year, he didn't see Wyatt much at all.

"My schedule is the opposite to his," Jared said. "I'll be doing sports when he's at home doing homework, and then he'll go out and play sports, and I'll be going home to do homework. I didn't get to see him very much over the winter, so it's been great to be on the same team as my brother."

They only got paired up for one doubles match this season, but it's a day they'll never forget.

"We were very much so the underdogs in that match, but because we worked really well together, surprisingly enough, we ended up coming back," Jared said. "It was a 10-point tiebreak, and we ended up winning that one. It was really close and a lot of fun. That was probably the best match I've played all year."

The Restels can call the whole season a victory, because it brought them together.

"Next year I'm going to go to Minnesota-Twin Cities to study, so I won't be seeing very much of him," Jared said. "It's great that my last year here I could spend as much time with him as possible."



