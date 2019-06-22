Pronschinske's good start spoiled in extra innings Loggers loss
UWL pitcher Zach Pronschinske went 7 1/3 shutout innings Friday for the La Crosse Loggers, but the offense could not plate any runs to give him a win.
The Loggers and Huskies went into extra innings, where the Huskies plated two in the tenth to win 2-0.
