Pronschinske's good start spoiled in extra innings Loggers loss

UWL pitcher Zach Pronschinske went 7 1/3 shutout innings Friday for the La Crosse Loggers, but the offense could not plate any runs to give him a win.

The Loggers and Huskies went into extra innings, where the Huskies plated two in the tenth to win 2-0.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.