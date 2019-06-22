Sports

Pronschinske's good start spoiled in extra innings Loggers loss

6/21/19 - Loggers Baseball - Huskies, 2 - Loggers, 0

UWL pitcher Zach Pronschinske went 7 1/3 shutout innings Friday for the La Crosse Loggers, but the offense could not plate any runs to give him a win.

The Loggers and Huskies went into extra innings, where the Huskies plated two in the tenth to win 2-0.

 

 

