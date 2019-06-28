Sports

Pronschinske delivers quality start as Loggers defeat Express

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

Zach Pronschinske delivered another quality start Thursday night as the Loggers defeated the Eau Claire Express 6-3.

Pronschinske threw seven innings and allowed just two runs on three hits. He also struck out three.

Jack Filby led the offense with two hits and 3 RBI.

 

