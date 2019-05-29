Prielipp strikes out 18 in Tomah playoff win over Logan

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, WI - The Logan and Tomah baseball teams played a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game on Tuesday at Copeland Park.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning. Tomah scored the winning run in the eighth inning off a Boone Mathison RBI single. Tomah pitcher Connor Prielipp threw a complete game, striking out 18 batters.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.