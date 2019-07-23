Sports

Prairie du Chien wins Class A regional, advances to state

The Prairie du Chien legion baseball team needed one win on Monday against Fennimore to advance to the Class A state tournament.

In game one, Fennimore beat Prairie du Chien 3-2.  Trevor Wanck hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning.

The Hoppers rebounded in game two, beating Fennimore 8-3 to win the Class A regional championship.

Prairie du Chien advances to the Class A state tournament in Westby.  

 

