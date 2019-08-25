Sports

Prairie Du Chien scores late touchdown to stun Aquinas 7-6 in season opener

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 06:58 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Aquinas and Prairie Du Chien's season opener featured stout defense until late in the fourth quarter at Roger Harring Stadium Saturday. 

The Bluegolds scored a touchdown with less than three minutes in the game. However, Blackhawks quarterback Dylan Coleman led his team right down the field, throwing a touchdown pass to Mason Kramer with less than a minute to go.

Derek Grondin hit the extra point to put PDC up by one. Aquinas threw a Hail Mary pass at the end of the game but it was intercepted by Coleman to seal the win for the Blackhawks. 

