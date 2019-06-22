Prairie du Chien hosts 20 team WBY Tournament

Prairie du Chien High School hosted 20 teams for the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Tournament.

A few scores from Friday's action:

Eau Claire North 79, Bangor 49 (Hank Reader leads Cardinals with 18 points)

Wisconsin Dells 66, Prairie du Chien 47

Augusta 52, De Soto 36 (Augusta's Andrew Perkovich scores a game-high 20 points)

Southwestern 45, North Crawford 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 67, Randolph 59 (Carter Lomas scores 27 points for Wauzeka-Steuben)

