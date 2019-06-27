Prairie du Chien baseball crediting high team chemistry for explosive start to Legion season

Prairie du Chien baseball has come close, but not close enough these past couple of seasons. Last year Legion lost in the regional championship, and spring baseball has fallen in the sectional final in consecutive years.

That frustration might boil over and derail some teams, but for PDC, it's made them stronger.

This year's Legion club has 12 seniors on the 17-man roster, and they all say team chemistry is through the roof at this point. They say when you bond with the guys next to you in the dugout, it translates to success on the diamond.

"Looking to your left and right, knowing the faces, knowing their strengths and weaknesses, it's everything. Pitching, catching--experience is huge for us," utility man Cory Check said.

"We just love to joke around and keep things loose because if you've got a loose team, it's way better than being uptight. That's when you make mistakes," pitcher Gavin Gillitzer said.

PDC is 13-2 on the season and is ranked second in Class A.

