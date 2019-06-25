PDC scores early, defeats Stoddard Legion 5-1

Prairie du Chien is ranked second in the American Legion Baseball Class A Poll. The Hoppers played Stoddard Legion on Monday.

Prairie du Chien scored 3 runs in the first inning, and went on to win 5-1.

The Hoppers improve to 13-2 this season.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.