PDC scores early, defeats Stoddard Legion 5-1
Prairie du Chien is ranked second in the American Legion Baseball Class A Poll. The Hoppers played Stoddard Legion on Monday.
Prairie du Chien scored 3 runs in the first inning, and went on to win 5-1.
The Hoppers improve to 13-2 this season.
