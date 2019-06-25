Sports

PDC scores early, defeats Stoddard Legion 5-1

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:16 PM CDT

Prairie du Chien is ranked second in the American Legion Baseball Class A Poll.  The Hoppers played Stoddard Legion on Monday.

Prairie du Chien scored 3 runs in the first inning, and went on to win 5-1.  

The Hoppers improve to 13-2 this season.  

 

