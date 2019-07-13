PDC's Lily Krahn receives offer from UWM

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI - Prairie du Chien sophomore Lily Krahn is starting to make some noise on the recruiting trail. Krahn received a scholarship offer from the UW-Milwaukee women's basketball team.

Krahn averaged 14.6 points per game last season for Prairie du Chien, and was an All-SWC first team selection. Krahn helped the Blackhawks to a 20-2 record last season, and their first regular season conference title in 20 years.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.