PDC's Lily Krahn receives offer from UWM

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 06:54 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 06:54 PM CDT

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI - Prairie du Chien sophomore Lily Krahn is starting to make some noise on the recruiting trail.  Krahn received a scholarship offer from the UW-Milwaukee women's basketball team.

Krahn averaged 14.6 points per game last season for Prairie du Chien, and was an All-SWC first team selection.  Krahn helped the Blackhawks to a 20-2 record last season, and their first regular season conference title in 20 years.  

