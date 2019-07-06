Sports

PDC, Onalaska win on day one at the Onalaska Tournament

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 07:57 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 10:35 PM CDT

The 2019 Onalaska Legion 19U Baseball Tournament started on Friday at the Onalaska Legion Field.

In game one, Prairie du Chien defeated West Salem 6-3.

The Hoppers were back on the field for game two against Onalaska Post 336.  Griffin Janikowski pitched a complete game shutout, leading Onalaska to the 5-0 win.

Saturday's action begins at 10:00 AM. 

 

