PDC, Onalaska win on day one at the Onalaska Tournament

The 2019 Onalaska Legion 19U Baseball Tournament started on Friday at the Onalaska Legion Field.

In game one, Prairie du Chien defeated West Salem 6-3.

The Hoppers were back on the field for game two against Onalaska Post 336. Griffin Janikowski pitched a complete game shutout, leading Onalaska to the 5-0 win.

Saturday's action begins at 10:00 AM.

