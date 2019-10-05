Palmberg, Espelien leading offensive charge for Holmen soccer

The names Kyle Palmberg and Matt Espelien are commonly announced during the coruse of a Holmen boys soccer match this season, and for good reason.

The two attackers have combined for 22 goals and 17 assists, and they're usually linking up with each other when it comes to setting up a scoring chance.

Palmberg says their cohesion on the pitch is almost automatic.

"Matt's a great guy," Palmberg said. "He and I have played together for a really long time, so it's good to see that that's coming together in varsity. We're able to work together, link up, and we're getting good results out of it too."

Holmen plays two nonconference matches at home on Saturday.

