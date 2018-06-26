Packers will no longer accept tickets printed at home

GREEN BAY, WI - The Green Bay Packers today announced details regarding the changes in ticket forwarding and mobile ticket options this year, as the team has eliminated PDF/”Print at Home” tickets in favor of Mobile Tickets.

The Packers will continue to mail paper tickets to all season ticket holders in July, including those receiving tickets through the Brown County drawing. Those who choose to use their original paper tickets to enter the game may continue as always.

The original paper tickets are still valid for entry until the season ticket holder chooses to sell or send them electronically through the online ‘My Packers Account’ from their computer or smartphone, or opts to use the Mobile Ticket option to enter the stadium on gameday. If a season ticket holder chooses to sell their tickets to a game, those tickets will be delivered as Mobile Tickets through the system to the ticket purchaser. With the conversion to Mobile Ticketing, the PDF or “Print at Home” option is no longer available, so the purchaser or recipient of the tickets must have a smartphone to access their Mobile Ticket(s). While the “sell” feature is available now on ‘My Packers Account,’ the “send” feature will not be available until two weeks prior to each game.

Those who choose to sell and forward their tickets to others should note the changes to how those tickets can be distributed. Those who choose to buy tickets on the secondary market, via NFL-approved secondary marketplaces, should note the changes to how they will obtain and use their tickets.

Fans and ticket holders should not share their online account information with anyone for any reason. Individuals can manage their tickets via ‘My Packers Account’ online or also via the Packers app from their mobile device.



The Packers and Ticketmaster recommend that the recipients of the Mobile Tickets add the tickets to their smartphone’s wallet or passbook to allow them to quickly access their Mobile Tickets on gameday in the event of limited data connections of Wi-Fi service at Lambeau Field.

All NFL teams, including the Packers, have eliminated PDF tickets (also known as ‘Print at Home’ tickets) and will now use Mobile Tickets moving forward. Mobile Tickets offer a safe, convenient and flexible way for fans to sell, send and manage their tickets. Mobile ticketing also protects the integrity of tickets, improving protection against fraud and counterfeit tickets, and allows ticket holders to access their tickets from their smartphones, allowing phones to serve as a replacement for paper ticket(s). The ticket’s mobile barcode is then scanned at the gate for entry.