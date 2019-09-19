Packers trade Trevor Davis to Raiders

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Packers announced Thursday they have traded wide receiver and KR/PR Trevor Davis to the Raiders for a 2020 draft pick.

Davis was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 31 games for Green Bay, returning 35 kickoffs for 791 yards (22.6 avg.) and 40 punts for 449 yards (11.2 avg.).

Recently signed Tremon Smith has experience returning kicks and could share return duties with rookie Darrius Shepherd, who is coming back from a hamstring injury.

