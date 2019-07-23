Packers signing DL Dean Lowry to contract extension

The Packers announced Tuesday that they had signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a contract extension.

The deal is for three years and $20.3 million, according to NFL Network.

The 2016 fourth-round pick out of Northwestern was due to make just over $2 million this season, the last year of his rookie deal.

Lowry played in all 16 games last year and started eight of them, amassing 57 tackles, three sacks and a defensive touchdown.

Lowry has only missed one game in three seasons.

