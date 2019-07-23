Sports

Packers signing DL Dean Lowry to contract extension

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 04:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 06:43 PM CDT

The Packers announced Tuesday that they had signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a contract extension.

The deal is for three years and $20.3 million, according to NFL Network.

The 2016 fourth-round pick out of Northwestern was due to make just over $2 million this season, the last year of his rookie deal.

Lowry played in all 16 games last year and started eight of them, amassing 57 tackles, three sacks and a defensive touchdown. 

Lowry has only missed one game in three seasons.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars