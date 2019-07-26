Sports

Packers sign former Wisconsin DL Olive Sagapolu

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 06:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 06:48 PM CDT

The Packers announced the signing of former Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu on Friday.

In four seasons with the Badgers, he made 26 starts and racked up 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.

He will wear No. 67 and compete with Tyler Lancaster and Dean Simon for the backup tackle job behind Kenny Clark.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars