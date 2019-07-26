Packers sign former Wisconsin DL Olive Sagapolu

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 21: Olive Sagapolu #99 of the Wisconsin Badgers pressures Max Bortenschlager #18 of the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Packers announced the signing of former Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu on Friday.

In four seasons with the Badgers, he made 26 starts and racked up 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.

He will wear No. 67 and compete with Tyler Lancaster and Dean Simon for the backup tackle job behind Kenny Clark.

