Packers sign former Wisconsin DL Olive Sagapolu
The Packers announced the signing of former Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu on Friday.
In four seasons with the Badgers, he made 26 starts and racked up 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.
He will wear No. 67 and compete with Tyler Lancaster and Dean Simon for the backup tackle job behind Kenny Clark.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Mabel-Canton volleyball hoping to reach State for first time since 2001
- Aquinas volleyball maintaining intensity in practice while cruising through playoffs
- Onalaska boys soccer tasked with limiting one of best scorers in state
- Arcadia boys soccer hopes scorching offense continues in sectional semifinal
- Hillsboro, Royall volleyball set for playoff clash