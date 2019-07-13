Sports

Packers suffer profit drop of 98 percent in annual fiscal report

The Packers are reporting a profit drop of 98 percent in its annual fiscal report on released on Friday.

Profits went from 34 million to just $724,000. President and CEO Mark Murphy said the steep drop is a result from unusual expenses.

"It was a unique year," President and CEO Mark Murphy said. "We had some irregular expenses that affected our financial performance, but we're still in a strong financial position. It's allowed us to invest in the team, Lambeau Field, our fan experience and the community."

An increase of $56.4 million in expenses stems mostly from player signings in free agency and the record four-year, $134 million extension to Aaron Rodgers, as well as a $10 million increase in the salary cap.

 

