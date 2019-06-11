Onalaska, Westby split doubleheader

WESTBY, WI - The Onalaska and Westby Legion baseball teams played a doubleheader on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field in Westby.

RBI singles by Nolan Rux and Gunnar Hanson in the first inning gave Westby the 2-0 lead.

Onalaska's first run came in the second inning, off a Sam Apseter RBI single.

Westby won game one 9-8. Onalaska won game two 13-2.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.