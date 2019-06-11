Sports

Onalaska, Westby split doubleheader



Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:54 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:36 PM CDT

WESTBY, WI - The Onalaska and Westby Legion baseball teams played a doubleheader on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field in Westby.

RBI singles by Nolan Rux and Gunnar Hanson in the first inning gave Westby the 2-0 lead. 

Onalaska's first run came in the second inning, off a Sam Apseter RBI single.  

Westby won game one 9-8.  Onalaska won game two 13-2.

 

