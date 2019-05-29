Onalaska starts postseason with win over Sparta

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ONALASKA, WI - The Sparta and Onalaska girls soccer teams played a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game on Tuesday in Onalaska.

Hilltoppers won 7-0. Onalaska plays New Richmond on Saturday in the regional final. Game will be played at the Omni Center starting at 7 PM.

