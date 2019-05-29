Sports

Onalaska starts postseason with win over Sparta

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:44 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:44 PM CDT

ONALASKA, WI - The Sparta and Onalaska girls soccer teams played a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game on Tuesday in Onalaska.

Hilltoppers won 7-0.  Onalaska plays New Richmond on Saturday in the regional final.  Game will be played at the Omni Center starting at 7 PM.

 

