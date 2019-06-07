Onalaska sophomore Emma Kujawa filling big shoes at goalkeeper

Tonight is the night for Onalaska girls soccer. A win against River Falls gets them one step closer to their first-ever state tournament, and one of the biggest keys to the game could come down to the athlete standing between the posts.

Most of the year it's been Sam Plantz, but she went down with an injury a couple weeks ago, so the Hilltoppers moved sophomore midfielder Emma Kujawa to goalkeeper. In the three playoff games she's started in goal, she's allowed just two goals, as she gets more comfortable, the team gets even more confident in her ability.

"With big games coming up, it was pretty nerveracking," Kujawa said. "In the past I've played goalie for club teams, so I still had some confidence, but I had some big shoes to fill."

"She's a huge factor, and we know we have a lot of confidence in her, and we know she can do it," senior Kaley Manglitz said. "She showed it last Saturday night. We feel really confident going into our game."

Kickoff with River Falls in the sectional final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

