Onalaska soccer advances past River Falls in penalty shootout

It took some late heroics, but Onalaska boys soccer is going to sectionals after a penalty shootout win at home against River Falls.

Onalaska trailed 1-0 late in the second half when Will Thesing corralled a loose ball and found the back of the net. After two scoreless overtime periods the game went to penalties, where Jordan Groshek, Zak Turner, Simon Wayys, Eric Hilby, and Everett Jones all made their shots. Goalkeeper Jacob Breiling made two saves, to give Onalaska the 5-3 penalty win.

Onalaska faces New Richmond next week in sectionals. New Richmond defeated Holmen 2-0 in their regional final.

In Division 4, top seed Arcadia beat four-seed Wisconsin Dells 4-3 to advance to sectionals.

