Onalaska Omni Center hosting Midsummer Meltdown girls hockey tournament

If you're looking to get as far away from the heat as possible, the sport of hockey is coming to your rescue.

This weekend is the Midsummer Meltdown girls hockey tournament, with seven high school teams from around the state competing Saturday and Sunday at the Omni Center in Onalaska.

Onalaska, Viroqua, Black River Falls, Cap City, Central WI, Arrowhead and WI Valley will be competing.

The first game Saturday starts at 2:10 pm, and Sunday's action starts at 7:15 a.m.



