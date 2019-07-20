Onalaska Omni Center hosting Midsummer Meltdown girls hockey tournament
Competition starts Saturday afternoon
If you're looking to get as far away from the heat as possible, the sport of hockey is coming to your rescue.
This weekend is the Midsummer Meltdown girls hockey tournament, with seven high school teams from around the state competing Saturday and Sunday at the Omni Center in Onalaska.
Onalaska, Viroqua, Black River Falls, Cap City, Central WI, Arrowhead and WI Valley will be competing.
The first game Saturday starts at 2:10 pm, and Sunday's action starts at 7:15 a.m.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Sparta Post 100 explodes for 15 runs in win over Mauston
- Arcadia uses seven run inning to beat Wisconsin Dells in regional play
- Wisconsin football unfazed by preseason predictions
- Kohl Blooded basketball team brings past Badgers together for national tournament
- AA Legion Regional recap: Holmen, Onalaska advance