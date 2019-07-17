Onalaska Legion says defense starting to catch up with offense ahead of regionals

The Senior Legion regular season is officially in the books, and teams now prepare for regionals.

Onalaska Legion finished the campaign 17-12, and as the record suggests, they were a bit up and down.

But through it all, Onalaska has shown they can go far in tournaments. They won their own Onalaska tourney with four straight wins, and they made it the Viroqua tournament championship.

The team says team chemistry has been building since spring ball, and they're feeling more confident in one key area.

"We just started to really bond together during the summer," First baseman Carter Stobb said. "In spring we were just all new, a new group and new people. I think after spring when started out, it all just came together and clicked. Our fielding has really come together over the year. Our hitting's always been solid but I think our fielding is starting to come together pretty well."

Onalaska faces Baraboo Thursday at 2 p.m. to start their postseason run.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.