Onalaska Junior Legion tosses combined-no hitter in regional playoff game

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 08:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:37 PM CDT

Onalaska Junior Legion opened up the regional playoffs by tossing a combined no-hitter against the La Crosse A's at Rick Suhr Field.

Onalaska won the game 6-0.

Earlier in the day, Holmen beat Sparta 9-6 and West Salem defeated the La Crosse Juniors 12-4.

In an elimination game, the A's beat Sparta 12-6.

Viroqua hosted a few regional matchups on Thursday as well. Viroqua beat Tomah 16-3 in six innings while Fennimore beat Prairie du Chien 3-2 in nine innings.

 

 

