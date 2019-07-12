Onalaska Junior Legion tosses combined-no hitter in regional playoff game

Onalaska Junior Legion opened up the regional playoffs by tossing a combined no-hitter against the La Crosse A's at Rick Suhr Field.

Onalaska won the game 6-0.

Earlier in the day, Holmen beat Sparta 9-6 and West Salem defeated the La Crosse Juniors 12-4.

In an elimination game, the A's beat Sparta 12-6.

Viroqua hosted a few regional matchups on Thursday as well. Viroqua beat Tomah 16-3 in six innings while Fennimore beat Prairie du Chien 3-2 in nine innings.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.