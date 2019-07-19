Onalaska Junior Legion carrying confidence, resiliency into 16U state tournament

Onalaska's Junior Legion baseball team will take plenty of momentum in the 16U state tournament Friday.

Ona sits at 22-9 and went undefeated in the regional tournament, which included a comeback victory over Westby in the championship.

First year head coach Noah Grant says the team really hit their stride in July and just looked more focused and resilient, and the players are a confident bunch.

"In our last game to clinch the regional tournament, we were down 6-3 in the sixth inning," Grant said. "We were in some games earlier in the tournament that were tie games after a few innings. Just every opportunity, every time things went wrong, we didn't let it grow into anything more. We moved on."

"As an offensive team, we've gotten a lot better as it is our primary focus in the whole program," outfielder Maddox Hoff said. "We're a tough team, always trusting each other, and there's tons of leaders on this team. So we've felt very confident."

Onalaska plays Beaver Dam Friday at 10 a.m. in Manitowoc

