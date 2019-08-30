Onalaska, Holmen, La Crescent boys soccer cruise to wins

Holmen, Onalaska and La Crescent-Hokah boys soccer all cruised to victories on Thursday.

Holmen scored five unanswered goals to beat Central 5-1.

Six different players scored for Onalaska in a 6-0 shutout against Aquinas.

La Crescent scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and went on to beat Kasson-Mantorville 11-0.

