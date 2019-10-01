Onalaska girls tennis wins MVC tournament
Onalaska girls tennis won the team title with 63 total points at the MVC conference tournament Monday.
Individual winners are below:
No. 1 singles: Alli Laux, Onalaska
No. 2 singles: Ella Richenbacher, Aquinas
No. 3 singles: Michelle Yoo, Onalaska
No. 4 singles: Tatyana Roberts, Logan
No. 1 doubles: Chloe and Faith Leithold, Onalaska
No. 2 doubles: Sarah Hitchler and Grace Hoskin, Onalaska
No. 3 doubles: Ella Lysne, Sienna Torgerud, Central
