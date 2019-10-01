Onalaska girls tennis wins MVC tournament

Onalaska girls tennis won the team title with 63 total points at the MVC conference tournament Monday.

Individual winners are below:

No. 1 singles: Alli Laux, Onalaska

No. 2 singles: Ella Richenbacher, Aquinas

No. 3 singles: Michelle Yoo, Onalaska

No. 4 singles: Tatyana Roberts, Logan

No. 1 doubles: Chloe and Faith Leithold, Onalaska

No. 2 doubles: Sarah Hitchler and Grace Hoskin, Onalaska

No. 3 doubles: Ella Lysne, Sienna Torgerud, Central

