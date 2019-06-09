Onalaska girls soccer falls in sectional finals

Onalaska girls soccer lost in the D2 sectional title game by a score of 2-1 to Marshfield on Saturday, ending the season just one win shy of making the state tournament.

Marshfield scored just six minutes into the first half, but Onalaska freshman Kiya Bronston equalized with a low liner from six yards out in the 13th minute.

Marshfield dictated possession in the second half and came away with the game-winning goal in the 64th minute.

After the match, head coach Tyler Ludeking said the Hilltoppers should be proud of the work they put in this season.

"It's a bunch of athletes that really have strung a lot of things together for us this year, and really come together as a team," he said. "To get this far even, to do what we've done this year has really said a lot about this team."

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.