Onalaska girls soccer eager for chance to make program history

Onalaska girls soccer is just two wins away from doing something they've never done before--reach the state tournament.

The Hilltoppers got one step closer with a penalty kicks win to give them their first region crown since the late 2000s.

This year they've scored 79 goals, with 23 coming from senior and St. Mary's commit Kaley Manglitz. The team will need that firepower to avenge an early season 2-1 home loss to River Falls, but the team is confident they can get the job done on both sides of the ball.

" I think their forwards verses our defenders is certainly going to be a really good matchup, " head coach Tyler Ludeking said. " They've got some really good talent up top, but we have some experience in the back as well. "

" It would mean the world to me, because I've never made it to state for anything in high school, " Manglitz said. " I would just treasure it very well, and it would always be with me. "

Onalaska faces River Falls at UW-River Falls Thursday at 7 p.m.

