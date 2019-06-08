Onalaska girls soccer advances to sectional final with another penalty kick win

For the second-straight playoff game, Onalaska girls soccer went to penalty kicks and came out on top, edging River Falls 1-1 (4-2) to advance to their first sectional title game in 12 years.

Senior Kaley Manglitz scored the opening goal in the first half with a high-arcing left-footed shot from outside the box.

River Falls equalized on an expertly placed first-touch shot that sailed up and over goalkeeper Emma Kujawa and into the back of the net.

Olivia Gamoke scored a penalty kick that put Onalaska up 4-2 and put pressure on River Falls. The ensuing penalty shot sailed over both Kujawa and the crossbar, sending the Hilltoppers to Saturday's sectional final.

"It was really nerveracking, especially when River Falls almost had a chance at the last second," Manglitz said. "Going into the shootout we felt really confident because we did this last game, and we just stuck with it."

Onalaska will play Marshfield Saturday at 4 p.m. at Eau Claire Memorial.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.