Onalaska football confident in defense ahead of clash with Holmen

Nathan Lubinsky could only watch as Holmen football beat his Onalaska teammates 49-14 last season. The Holmen running game torched Onalaska for 383 yards and all seven touchdowns back then, but the Hilltoppers are bringing some confidence into this year's rivalry game.

That's because the Hilltopper defense has gotten a lot stronger, allowing just 26 points across their five conference games, two of which were shutouts.

Onalaska says they have what it takes to win this matchup for the first time since 2016.

"We've turned it around a lot," head coach Tom Yashinsky said. "Our defensive line has some size to it for the first time in a long time. Our linebackers are physical, our safeties like to hit, so we've got some kids that like to get after it on that side of the ball. I think the biggest thing is limiting their explosive plays and possessing the ball, not letting their offense be on the field, and keeping our defense off the field so that it in the fourth quarter it's fresh."

Kickoff in Onalaska is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

