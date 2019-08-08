Onalaska football bolstered by return of Lubinsky

Onalaska football will bring plenty of experience to the field in 2019. The team returns 17 starters who are entering their senior year, including running back Nathan Lubinsky.

Lubinsky only played five games due before suffering a knee injury, but before he went down he was averaging almost 150 rushing yards a game. 10 months removed from it, Lubinsky is wearing a knee brace on every down, but the team says he looks ready to go.

"Any time you bring that caliber of a player and athlete on your team, those guys just make you that much better," quarterback Austin Larson said.



"The kind of explosiveness that he makes cuts at and his speed and burst through the line. He's not a really vocal guy, but his play speaks pretty loud," head coach Tom Yashinsky said.

Onalaska finished 5-2 in conference play last year and made it to level 2 of the postseason.

