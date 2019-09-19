Onalaska boys soccer using disappointing 2018 as fuel

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Onalaska boys soccer has plenty of motivation this year. All three captains told News 8 Sports that last year's sixth place finish in conference does not reflect their actual ability, and they used that disappointing finish as fuel for 2019.

It seems to be working, as Onalaska trails conference leader Holmen by just one point. As the conference race heats up, the team is emphasizing cohesion on offense.

"We just have to connect in the midfield and hope on our outside wings like Everett Jones can make a run," junior midfielder Jordan Groshek said.

"We're unselfish. I think that's the biggest thing," head coach Zach Kimmel said. "Are we a little bit undersized in the midfield? Yeah, probably, but we've got good quickness, and we get off the ball really quick."

All three Hilltopper captains said the team defense has been most impressive thus far. Onalaska has allowed just one goal in five MVC matches entering Thursday, and they hope to continue that stifling play to put Onalaska back atop the conference.

"It's a testament to everybody," senior Simon Wayys said on the defensive performances. "Everybody's been working hard, showing up to practice, being focused."

"I think we've performed higher than anybody's standards of other teams thought we'd come out," senior goalkeeper Jacob Breiling said. "I think we're a real sleeper team that's going to take over the top of the conference."

Onalaska took on conference-leading Holmen Thursday evening. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Highlights from the match will be on tonight at 10 p.m.



