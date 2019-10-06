Sports

Onalaska boys' soccer overcomes rain with 2-0 win over River Falls

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Onalaska boys soccer team escaped the rain Saturday with a 2-0 win over River Falls. Onalaska's Eric Hilby sent across to Maddox Hoff who dropped a goal behind the keeper to give the Hilltoppers a 1-0 lead. 

In the second half, Hilby scored from a long ways out to make the score 2-0 Hilltoppers. The game was called early but Onalaska gets the win 2-0.  
 

