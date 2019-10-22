Sports

O-H-A/G-E-T swimming wins double dual

By:

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 11:46 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:31 AM CDT

10/21/19 - HS Swimming

The Onalaska-Holmen-Aquinas/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau co-op swim team won a home double dual on Monday evening in Onalaska.

The team beat Marshfield 174-63 and Black River Falls 187-46.

 

 

