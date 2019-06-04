No shot clock for Minnesota high school hoops in coming season

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors on Monday voted 13-5 against a proposal to introduce a 35-second shot clock into high school competition.

Cost concerns were a factor in the board voting no, according to reports.

Currently only eight states use a shot clock in high school basketball.

