News 8 Sports Round Up - November 3rd, 2018

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 09:24 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 11:22 PM CDT

WOMEN'S SOCCER

WIAC Tournament Final
UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Eau Claire 1 (UW-La Crosse earns automatic berth to NCAA Division III Championships)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UW-La Crosse 29, UW-River Falls 14

Winona State 34, Augustana 20

MSHSL VOLLEYBALL

Section 1A Championship
Medford 3, Mabel-Canton 1

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

MSHSL State Meet

Winona Cotter Sophomore Grace Ping wins Class A girls race, setting a course record with a time of 17:19.4.  8th grader Lauren Ping finishes second.

 

 

