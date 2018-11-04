News 8 Sports Round Up - November 3rd, 2018
WOMEN'S SOCCER
WIAC Tournament Final
UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Eau Claire 1 (UW-La Crosse earns automatic berth to NCAA Division III Championships)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-La Crosse 29, UW-River Falls 14
Winona State 34, Augustana 20
MSHSL VOLLEYBALL
Section 1A Championship
Medford 3, Mabel-Canton 1
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
MSHSL State Meet
Winona Cotter Sophomore Grace Ping wins Class A girls race, setting a course record with a time of 17:19.4. 8th grader Lauren Ping finishes second.
