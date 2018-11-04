News 8 Sports Round Up - November 3rd, 2018

WOMEN'S SOCCER

WIAC Tournament Final

UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Eau Claire 1 (UW-La Crosse earns automatic berth to NCAA Division III Championships)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UW-La Crosse 29, UW-River Falls 14

Winona State 34, Augustana 20

MSHSL VOLLEYBALL

Section 1A Championship

Medford 3, Mabel-Canton 1

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

MSHSL State Meet

Winona Cotter Sophomore Grace Ping wins Class A girls race, setting a course record with a time of 17:19.4. 8th grader Lauren Ping finishes second.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.