News 8 Sports Round Up - November 1, 2018

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 11:18 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 11:18 PM CDT

News 8 Sports Round Up - November 1st, 2018

WIAA BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 State Semifinal
Oregon 3, Holmen 0

MSHSL VOLLEYBALL

Section 1A East Championship
Mabel-Canton 3, Spring Grove 0

WOMEN'S SOCCER

WIAC Tournament Semifinal
UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Whitewater 0

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Mount Mercy 107, Viterbo 84

 

 

 

