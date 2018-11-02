News 8 Sports Round Up - November 1, 2018
WIAA BOYS SOCCER
Division 2 State Semifinal
Oregon 3, Holmen 0
MSHSL VOLLEYBALL
Section 1A East Championship
Mabel-Canton 3, Spring Grove 0
WOMEN'S SOCCER
WIAC Tournament Semifinal
UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Whitewater 0
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Mount Mercy 107, Viterbo 84
