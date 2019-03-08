News 8 Sports Round Up - March 7, 2019

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL - STATE SEMIFINALS

Division 3

Marshall 58, G-E-T 37

Division 4

Aquinas 77, Milwaukee Academy of Science 59

Melrose-Mindoro 63, Colby 44

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division 2

Central 54, Onalaska 51

Division 5

Bangor 68, Blair-Taylor 65

MSHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL - SECTION FINALS

Caledonia 48, Cotter 39

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.