News 8 Sports Round Up - March 7, 2019
WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL - STATE SEMIFINALS
Division 3
Marshall 58, G-E-T 37
Division 4
Aquinas 77, Milwaukee Academy of Science 59
Melrose-Mindoro 63, Colby 44
WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Division 2
Central 54, Onalaska 51
Division 5
Bangor 68, Blair-Taylor 65
MSHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL - SECTION FINALS
Caledonia 48, Cotter 39
