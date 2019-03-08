Sports

News 8 Sports Round Up - March 7, 2019

By:

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 10:55 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 10:55 PM CST

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL - STATE SEMIFINALS

Division 3

Marshall 58, G-E-T 37

Division 4

Aquinas 77, Milwaukee Academy of Science 59

Melrose-Mindoro 63, Colby 44 

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division 2

Central 54, Onalaska 51

Division 5

Bangor 68, Blair-Taylor 65

MSHSL GIRLS BASKETBALL - SECTION FINALS

Caledonia 48, Cotter 39

 

