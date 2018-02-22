Sports

News 8 Sports Round Up - February 21, 2018

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 10:53 PM CST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 11:36 PM CST

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NSIC First Round
Minnesota Duluth 89, Winona State 77

WIAC Quarterfinal
UW-Oshkosh 76, UW-La Crosse 74

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NSIC First Round
Winona State 66, Minot State 60

North Star Quarterfinal
Valley City State 93, Viterbo 61

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Division 2
Ashland 47, Sparta 44

Division 3
Arcadia 51, Viroqua 38
Stratford 58, Mauston 35
Westby 52, Nekoosa 33
Prairie du Chien 35, River Valley 28

Division 4
Lancaster 57, Necedah 34
Osseo-Fairchild 78, Whitehall 31
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Cadott 22
Stanley-Boyd 57, Augusta 37

Division 5
Bangor 83, Granton 11
Plum City/Elmwood 60, Royall 54
Eleva-Strum 68, Alma/Pepin 45
Independence 60, Gilmanton 16
Blair-Taylor 70, Weston 22
Cashton 62, New Lisbon 39
Hillsboro 61, Wonewoc-Center 12
Seneca 66, Highland 40
River Ridge 63, Ithaca 9
Kickapoo 65, Iowa-Grant 63
Potosi 78, De Soto 22

