News 8 Sports Round Up - April 27, 2018
High School Softball
Onalaska 6, West Salem 1
Black River Falls 15, Luther 13
Luther 14, Black River Falls 7
Melrose-Mindoro 20, Whitehall 3
Blair-Taylor 10, Augusta 0
C-FC 5, Independence/Gilmanton 2
Prairie du Chien 9, Highland 8
De Soto 8, Wauzeka-Steuben 4
Mabel-Canton 19, Lyle Pacelli 9
High School Baseball
Logan 11, Aquinas 3
West Salem 5, Viroqua 0
West Salem 8, Viroqua 4
Tomah 9, Reedsburg 8
Independence/Gilmanton 4, C-FC 0
Durand 7, Mondovi 3
La Crescent 8, Cotter 2
La Crescent 7, Cotter 1
Spring Grove 16, Mabel-Canton 2
High School Soccer
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 5, Logan 1
High School Tennis
Sparta 7, Black River Falls 0
Cotter 5, Decorah 2