Sports

News 8 Sports Round Up - April 27, 2018

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 09:56 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 09:56 PM CDT

High School Softball

Onalaska 6, West Salem 1

Black River Falls 15, Luther 13

Luther 14, Black River Falls 7

Melrose-Mindoro 20, Whitehall 3

Blair-Taylor 10, Augusta 0

C-FC 5, Independence/Gilmanton 2

Prairie du Chien 9, Highland 8

De Soto 8, Wauzeka-Steuben 4

Mabel-Canton 19, Lyle Pacelli 9

High School Baseball

Logan 11, Aquinas 3

West Salem 5, Viroqua 0

West Salem 8, Viroqua 4

Tomah 9, Reedsburg 8

Independence/Gilmanton 4, C-FC 0

Durand 7, Mondovi 3

La Crescent 8, Cotter 2

La Crescent 7, Cotter 1

Spring Grove 16, Mabel-Canton 2

High School Soccer

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 5, Logan 1

High School Tennis

Sparta 7, Black River Falls 0

Cotter 5, Decorah 2

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars