News 8 Highlight Zone: Winona beats Northfield, Caledonia earns 60th consecutive win

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 11:27 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:27 PM CDT

In this segment of the News 8 Highlight Zone, Winona football improved to 6-0 with a 31-7 win over Northfield.

In Three Rivers action, Caledonia won its 60th-straight game with a 45-16 final over Dover-Eyota.

 

 

