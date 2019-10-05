News 8 Highlight Zone: Winona beats Northfield, Caledonia earns 60th consecutive win

In this segment of the News 8 Highlight Zone, Winona football improved to 6-0 with a 31-7 win over Northfield.

In Three Rivers action, Caledonia won its 60th-straight game with a 45-16 final over Dover-Eyota.

